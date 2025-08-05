Hockey: MP, Haryana, Jharkhand and Odisha register wins in Junior Women National C''ship

Kakinada, Aug 5 (PTI) Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Association of Odisha won their respective pool matches of the Junior Women's National Championship here on Tuesday.

In the first Division 'A' match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh 5-0. Krishna Sharma (36', 45') scored two goals whereas Kajal (29'), Aayushi Patel (50'), and Annu (58') netted one each.

In the next match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 7-1.

While Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-0 in a closely contested penultimate match of the day, the final match saw Hockey Association of Odisha defeat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3-1.

In the Division 'B' games, Uttarakhand thrashed Puducherry 11-0 while Tamil Nadu and Delhi played out a 3-3 draw. PTI APA DDV