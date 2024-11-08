Hockey Punjab, Hockey Rajasthan among winners on day 5 of Senior Men National C'ship

Chennai, Nov 8 (PTI) Hockey Punjab, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Bengal registered victories on day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Friday.

Advertisment

Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jharkhand, meanwhile, played out a competitive 2-2 draw at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Punjab defeated Chhattisgarh 10-1 in a Pool A match with Gursahibjit Singh (5’, 35’), Balwinder Singh (41’, 55’) striking twice and Ravneet Singh (15’), Pardeep Singh (16’), Angad Bir Singh (52’), Maninder Singh (53’), Gurjinder Singh (54’) and Sudarshan Singh (58’) also finding the net.

Chhattisgarh Hockey’s captain Tarun Yadav (44’) scored their only goal.

Advertisment

In Pool E, Rajasthan edged past Arunachal 4-3, riding on exploits from Keshav Pandey (26’, 45’) and captain Vijendra Singh (31’, 40’).

For Hockey Arunachal, Sandeep Pathak (2’, 44’) and Abhinav Singh (33’) were the goal scorers.

In another Pool E fixture, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 6-2, while Hockey Mizoram trounced Hockey Himachal 6-3 in a Pool B game.

Advertisment

Hockey Bengal secured a 12-2 victory against Hockey Bihar, in Pool H. PTI ATK APA APA