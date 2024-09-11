Hockey: Raj Kumar's hat-trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1; enter ACT semis

Hulunbuir (China), Sep 11 (PTI) Young striker Raj Kumar Pal struck a hat-trick as title-holders India sealed a semifinal spot after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for their third consecutive win in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy, here on Wednesday.

Apart from Raj Kumar (3rd, 25th and 33rd minute), Araijeet Singh Hundal (6th and 39th minute), Jugraj Singh (7th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (22nd minute), and Uttam Singh (40th minute) sounded the board for India.

For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar (34th minute) managed the solitary strike.

India are currently on top of the standings with nine points from three wins.

The six-team tournament is being played in a round-robin format and the top four will advance to the semifinals on September 16 followed by the final on September 17.

India had earlier defeated hosts China 3-0 in their tournament-opener before getting the better of Japan 5-1.

Paris Olympics bronze-medallists India will next take on Korea on Thursday before finishing their league engagements against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

Against Malaysia, the odds were against India going by recent results. The last match between these two sides was the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy where India were trailing 1-3 at half-time.

In that game, the Indians came roaring back to eventually register a 4-3 win to claim the title.

The Indian strikers continued their fine form in the tournament and scored five field goals and three penalty corners, converted by Jugraj, Harmanpreet and Uttam.

Against Malaysia, the Indians started on the front foot with relentless attacks in the first quarter.

And Raj Kumar didn't take long to hand India the lead, scoring a solo goal displaying incredible stickwork, thereby making a mockery of the Malaysian back-line.

Three minutes later, Araijeet doubled India's lead by finding the corner of the Malaysian post.

A minute later, Jugraj extended the lead with a perfect penalty corner conversion with a powerful drag-flick. The team headed into the first quarter with a dominant 3-0 lead.

Down by three goals, Malaysia started on an aggressive note in the second quarter and soon earned a penalty corner but the Indian defence stood tall.

India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 22nd minute and Harmanpreet, one of world's the best drag-flickers, buried the ball into the Malaysian goal with a vintage flick to extend the lead.

Minutes later, Raj Kumar scored his second goal after being set up by Araijeet and Uttam as India went into half-time with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Three minutes after the change of ends, Raj Kumar scored his first hat-trick at the senior level from a rebound after vice-captain Vivek Sagar Prasad's initial strike was saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Malaysia managed to pull a goal back soon through Anaur.

But there was no stopping India as Araijeet scored a field goal, tapping in Nilkanta Sharma's pass and then a minute later, Uttam scored from a rebound from a penalty corner.

In the first match of the day, Pakistan beat Japan 2-1 to improve their chances of reaching the semifinals. PTI SSC PM SSC PM PM