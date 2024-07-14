Hockey sub junior men and women’s North Zone championship to be held in Jhansi

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The second edition of Hockey India's sub junior men’s and women’s North Zone Championship will be held in Jhansi from Monday with the final slated to be played on July 22.

The teams competing in the men’s category are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool A. While Pool B comprises Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Delhi Hockey, and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

In the women’s category, the competing teams are Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand.

Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir will get the event underway in the men’s category, followed by matches between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey.

In the women’s category, Hockey Haryana will face Hockey Chandigarh, followed by a clash between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Himachal. The last match of the day will see Uttar Pradesh Hockey play against Hockey Uttarakhand. PTI DDV APA APA