Hockey team's performance at Olympics will ignite new zest for sport: Shah

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, saying the power-packed performance and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport.

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris.

"What a splendid show of mettle! Many congratulations to our men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024. Your power-packed performance, and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the Tiranga," Shah wrote on X. PTI ACB RHL