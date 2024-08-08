Hockey's 11 heroes who became double Olympic-medallists after Paris bronze

Paris, Aug 8 (PTI) The Indian hockey team that won a second successive Olympic bronze for the country here on Thursday featured 11 players, who will come back as two-time medallists from the quadrennial showpiece.

PTI takes a look at the lives and careers of the key names among those who made some individual history even as the team celebrated a collective triumph.

MANPREET SINGH: ============ He was captain of the Tokyo squad that ended the 41-year-old Olympic medal drought. The 32-year-old hails from a small village of Mithapur in Jalandhar. From a young age, Manpreet saw his mother, Manjeet Kaur, toil hard. Kaur had to take up odd jobs to support the family after her husband was bogged down by mental health issues and had to give up his career.

Manpreet's father died in 2016 while the midfielder was competing in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

He made his international debut in 2011 at the age of 19. His first big tournament as member of the senior team was the 2012 London Olympics. He has since represented the country at all major tournaments and featured in India's fine victories including the gold at the 2014 Asian Games.

Under Manpreet's captaincy, India were crowned champions at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy. In 2019, he was named the FIH Player of the Year.

PR SREEJESH ========= Born in Kizhakkambalam village in Kerala's Ernakulam district to a family of farmers, veteran Indian custodian Sreejesh, who played his last international match on Thursday, is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world, standing tall as the team's last line of defence.

The 36-year-old made his debut for the senior team in 2006 at the South Asian Games in Sri Lanka, and has been an integral part of the set-up since 2011.

Appointed captain in 2016, Sreejesh led the side to silver medals at the FIH Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in 2016 and 2018.

His father, PV Raveendran, who struggled to make ends meet, had to sell his cow to raise money for his goalkeeping kit.

In a state where hockey was not a popular sport, many advised Sreejesh to change track but the goalkeeper persisted and the rest is history.

HARMANPREET SINGH =============== India's captain in the Paris Games is the son of a farmer in Jandiala Guru township, a village on the outskirts of Amritsar. Harmanpreet made his international debut in 2015. He was part of the silver-winning teams at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the FIH Men's Champions Trophy in 2016.

He also played a pivotal role in India's gold-winning campaign at the FIH Men's World Series Finals as well as the 2019 Olympic Qualifiers.

As a kid, Harmanpreet was fascinated by his father's tractor. Having driven it for the first time at the age of 10, under supervision, the future Indian team defender would struggle with the rusty gear stick.

Slowly he developed enough strength in his arms and shoulder to outmaneuvre the gear stick. The defender attributes the power he generates for the drag-flicks to his childhood battles with the gear stick.

In Paris, Harmanpreet scored 10 goals and played a crucial role in helping India secure the bronze.

HARDIK SINGH ========== Hockey runs in Hardik's genes. From his father to his uncle and even aunt, everyone has played hockey for the country.

The 25-year-old midfielder born in Khusropur in Jalandhar honed his skills under his uncle Jugraj Singh, the former Indian drag-flicker.

His other uncle -- Gurmail Singh -- was part of the 1980 Olympics where India clinched the last of its gold. Gurmail's wife and Hardik's aunt Rajbir Kaur was the former women's team captain.

Hardik's father Varinderpreet Singh Ray, who works as a police officer, also played for India and grandfather Preetam Singh Ray was a hockey coach with the Indian Navy.

Hardik made his international debut with the senior team at the 2018 Hero Asian Champions Trophy where India clinched the gold medal.

MANDEEP SINGH =========== Mandeep might not have scored any goals in this edition of the Olympics but his sheer presence and agility upfront is always a threat for rival teams.

Born in Jalandhar, the 29-year-old has always had a passion for hockey and nurtured his skills initially at the Surjit Hockey Academy in his hometown.

After an amazing showing during the 2013 Hockey India League season, Mandeep made his debut for the India in 2013 during the second round of the 2012–14 Hockey World League against Fiji in which India routed the opposition to come out as 16–0 winners.

Besides the Tokyo bronze, Mandeep also has a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and a bronze in 2018 Jakarta Games. GURJANT SINGH ============ Gurjant rose to fame after India's triumph at the the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, where he was an integral part of the forwardline.

He later honed his skills and became a crucial member of the senior side, which handed him bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics besides a gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Key defender Amit Rohidas, striker Lalit Upadhyay, Sumit, Shamsher Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad are the other five twin Olympic-medallists in the squad. PTI SSC PM SSC PM PM