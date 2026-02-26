Holder, Shepherd lift West Indies to 176-8 against South Africa

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd lifted West Indies to a competitive 176 for 8 against South Africa in a crucial Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, South Africa dished out a clinical bowling effort with the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada (2/22), Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and Corbin Bosch (2/31) sharing seven wickets.

But Holder and Shepherd smashed 89 off 57 balls for the eighth wicket to take them to a challenging score.

Brief Score: West Indies: 176 for 8 in 20 overs (Jason Holder 49, Romario Shepherd 52; Kagiso Rabada 2/22, Lungi Ngidi 3/30 and Corbin Bosch 2/31). PTI ATK AH AH