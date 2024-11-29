Holly Ranson misses out on a double in Indian Racketlon Open

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) England's Holly Ranson won the elite mixed doubles title but lost in the summit clash of the elite women's doubles title in the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open here on Friday.

Ranson partnered with the world No 1 Leon Griffiths of Great Britain to defeat Denmark's Stine Jacobsen and Cornelius Rademacher and win the elite mixed doubles title.

Griffiths and Ranson won the table tennis contest 21-16, badminton match 21-13, squash match 21-16 and also their tennis game 4-0, in which they needed only four more points to win.

Racketlon comprises four sports: table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis (in that order) and each match is played to 21 points.

Ranson, however, lost in the elite women's doubles title when she and her American partner Stefanie Chung went down to Pauline Cave and Stein Jacobsen of Denmark 18-21, 21-10, 21-13, 6-0 in the four matches. PTI DDV AH AH