Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Indian team for bagging 20 medals at Deaflympics

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated the Indian team at the 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo for bagging 20 medals, including 9 golds.

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "A stellar display of sporting talent by our Deaflympians. Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian team at the 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo on their phenomenal feat of winning 20 medals, including 9 golds, 7 silvers, and 4 bronzes.

"Your staggering success ignites new energy of enthusiasm among our players. My best wishes for your future endeavors." The Deaflympics is an international Olympics for Deaf people organised every four years by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). The 100th edition was held in Tokyo this year. PTI ABS ABS AMJ AMJ