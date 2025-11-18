Home of Chess academy would transform Tamil Nadu into centre of Chess achievers: Deputy CM

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a Home of Chess Academy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here.

The facility established at an outlay of Rs 28 lakh would transform Tamil Nadu into a centre of Chess achievers in the country, he said.

"Today, I inaugurated the Home of Chess academy located within the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This academy was established with the objective of creating Grandmasters and World champions in the game of Chess under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu initiative", he said.

Established at a cost of Rs 28 lakh, the Academy is committed to provide training through the best instructions, transforming Tamil Nadu into a centre of chess achievers in India.

"May the work of Home of Chess academy flourish. May the number of Champions (produced from the Academy) grow," he said in a social media post.

Later, he inaugurated 'Para Badminton High Performance Centre also established by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. On the occasion, he unveiled a plaque commemorating the occasion.

"The Dravidian Model government has been providing all kinds of platforms to ensure that para athletes emerge winners in various sports. Today, I inaugurated the Para Badminton academy set up at a cost of Rs 50 lakh," he wrote in another social media post and shared some images of the inaugural function.

This Academy would ensure that para athletes secure several medals at the national and international level competitions, he said.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated an upgraded "Ring-Roller Skating Centre" at a cost of Rs 35 lakh at the Jawaharlal Stadium at a cost of Rs 35 lakh. "Tamil Nadu sports persons in Roller-Skating have been achieving several feats. To support their trainings and to create many new athletes through the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, we inaugurated the renovated Ring Roller-Skating Centre today", he said.

After the inaugural ceremony, he also interacted with some of the players on the occasion.