Honda Racing India riders gear up for Round 3 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Motegi (Japan), Jun 6 (PTI) The riders of the Indian Honda Racing team are all set to give their best in Round 3 of the ongoing FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here this weekend.

The team delivered a strong performance in Round 2 of the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class in China and has 10 points in its kitty.

Kavin Quintal ensured a laudable position in Race 1 of the second round and gained important five points for the side, as he finished in the top 15.

His teammate Mohsin Paramban, too, came up with a respectable performance.

Talking about the team's performance, Quintal noted, “The last race was tough, but I’m glad to have finished in the top 15 and contributed points to the team.

"There is always room for growth, and I eagerly anticipate the upcoming challenge in Japan. Suzuka Circuit holds a special place for me, and I am confident we can achieve better results there.

"Our rigorous training and the lessons learned from past races will guide us towards delivering better performances on the international soil." Speaking on the upcoming round, Paramban stated, “While finishing 20th in China in Round 2 of ARRC wasn't my target in the championship, I recognize that every race serves as a learning experience.

"My focus is now on enhancing my performance in Round 3 and making a more significant contribution to the team's points tally." The 2024 season possesses six rounds, which began with the official test and season opener in Thailand in March.

China hosted the second leg in April, with Japan hosting Round 3, whereas Round 4, 5 and 6 will be held in July, September and December in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, respectively.