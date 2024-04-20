Honda's Kavin Quintal finishes 11th at ARRC

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Kavin Quintal of Honda Racing India finished the first race of the second round on a creditable 11th during the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in China on Saturday.

Quintal earned five points for the Honda team while his teammate Mohsin ended up in 20th place.

Starting on 15th on the grid, Quintal maintained his composure and a steady pace throughout.

In the final lap, he accelerated fast at the opportune moment, crossing the chequered line in 11th position with a timing of 19:03.094.

Mohsin finished the race with a timing of 19:25.863. However, at the 20th position, he scored no points for the team. PTI UNG AT AT