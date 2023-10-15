Honey Baisoya finishes tied sixth in Macau, Bhullar is 17th

Macau, Oct 15 (PTI) India's Honey Baisoya fired a sizzling six-under 65 in the final round to equal his best-ever finish in an Asian Tour event outside India, signing off Tied-sixth at the USD 1 million SJM Macao Open here on Sunday.

He shot five birdies and an eagle against one bogey to finish 17-under with all four rounds in the 60s. He shot 68-65-69-65.

Australia's Min Woo Lee Lee carded 63 on the final day for an exceptional two-shot wire-to-wire victory for his first title in two years.

Baisoya, a multiple winner on the domestic Tour in India, has never won on the Asian Tour and his best has been fifth place at the Panasonic Open in India.

The 27-year-old has finished T-6 at the Bangladesh Open and he equalled it with this latest result in Macao.

Among other Indians, Defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar (68) finished at 14-under and was T-17, while Ajeetesh Sandhu (68) at 13-under was T-20. Angad Cheema (68) was T-40, S Chikkarangappa (70) was T-43 and Yashas Chandra (68) was T-51.

Kartik Sharma, who began the week with a sizzling 66-65 on the first two days, struggled over the weekend with 76-73 and finished at 4-under and T-56.

Lee had another good day in office as his rounds of 62-64-65-63 gave him a 30-under total. The Australian had only two bogeys all week and earned a cheque for USD 180,000. Thailand's Poom Saksansin (63) totalled 28-under, while Phachara Khongwatmai (64) was a distant third at 20-under.

Lee, the tournament’s marquee player, ranked 46 in the world, hit crushing drives and holed putt after putt to card an eight-under-par 63 for an astonishing four-round aggregate of 30-under – a new tournament record.

Lee’s score smashed the event’s previous lowest winning total of 20 under, set by Australian Scott Hend in 2015 and was just two short of the Asian Tour record, which Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat set at the SAIL Open in 2009, at the Classic Golf and Country Club in India, when he finished 32-under-par.

It is his first victory since claiming the Scottish Open in July of 2021.

American Jason Knutzon, the 47-year-old who won this event in 2005 and has not played tournament golf for five years, rolled back the years by closing with a 65 to impressively tie for sixth.