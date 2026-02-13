Honey Baisoya registers three-shot triumph at DP World Players Championship

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Honey Baisoya fired a sizzling five-under 65 on the final day to register a three-shot triumph at the Rs 1.5 crore DP World Players Championship, ending a five-year-long title-drought here on Friday.

Honey (63-65-64-65), the overnight leader by five shots, drove home the advantage making six birdies against a lone bogey in round four to total 23-under 257 for the week.

It was 29-year-old Honey’s eighth professional win. He picked up the winning cheque worth Rs 22,50,000, to move up from third place to first position in the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit.

Khsitij Naveed Kaul (62-71-65-62), who was overnight tied third and six shots off the lead, shot a 62 for the second time this week, the last day’s lowest score, to rise one spot and end the tournament as runner-up at 20-under 260.

Veer Ahlawat (65-67-66-65) took third place at 17-under 263 following his fourth round of 65 at the Qutab Golf Course.

Honey said, “I’m delighted to be back in the winner’s circle after such a long time. I had a great day today on the course. Even though, I had a five-shot overnight lead, I knew that I had to play really well in the final round, as Veer and Kshitij, who were chasing me, are capable of shooting very low scores on their day and can never be counted out.

“I had played well last week in Chhattisgarh too where I finished third. So, I knew that if I could control my nerves, I had a good chance of winning this week.

“The strategy today was to play at least three-under on the front-nine which I felt would give me a good cushion on the back-nine. I did even better with a four-under on the front-nine. After that I just had to save pars on the back-nine. The plan to attack with the driver from the seventh hole onwards paid off as it produced three consecutive birdies and set up the win for me." PTI ATK TAP