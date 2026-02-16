Honey, Shubham dominate PGTI's 72 The League's auction

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Honey Baisoya was sold for Rs 20.5 lakh while USA's Jhared Hack was the most expensive overseas buy at Rs 15.80 lakh in the player auction for PGTI's 72 The League here on Monday.

Six teams took part in the auction which included Delhi-based Capital Lancers, Hyderabad-based Charminar Champions, Kolkata Classics, Mumbai Aces, Rajasthan Regals, and UP Prometheans.

The 29-year-old Baisoya was bought by the Lancers after a bidding war with Rajasthan Regals and Kolkata Classics.

Arjun Prasad, who had two top-10 finishes this month, eighth at DP World Players Championship and tied-9th at the SECL Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship, went to UP Prometheans for Rs. 18 lakh.

As many as six franchises were interested in roping in Shubham Jaglan who had a base price of Rs 3 lakh. He was eventually bought by Charminar Champions for Rs 19 lakh.

Kartik Singh went for Rs.14.40 lakh to Mumbai Aces after bidding war with Capital Lancers and Charminar Champions. The 16-year-old was bracketed in the silver category at a base price of Rs 3 lakh.

Indian golf veteran Mukesh Kumar, 60, went to Kolkata Classics for Rs 7 lakh.

Hack was roped in for Rs 15.80 lakh by the Lancers as a total of 12 foreign professionals from seven different countries were picked at the auction.

The first edition of 72 The League, jointly launched by PGTI and Game of Life Sports (GOLS), will take off on February 21.