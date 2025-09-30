Hong Kong sixes to be played from November 7 to 9

Hong Kong, Sep 30 (PTI) The 2025 edition of Hong Kong Sixes will be held from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground here, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batter Dinesh Karthik will feature in the upcoming tournament.

Twelve international teams will participate including India, Australia and Hong Kong.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

"The Hong Kong Sixes represent more than just cricket; it embraces our community spirit and the shared passion we have for the sport, as well as a celebration of Hong Kong itself.

"This tournament brings together people from all walks of life, fostering camaraderie and unity among fans and players alike. It showcases not only the talent of our athletes but also the vibrant culture and rich heritage of our wonderful city," he said.