Hooda beats world record holder compatriot Gurjar for F46 men's javelin throw gold

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Rinku Hooda upstaged world record holder compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar as Indians finished 1-2 in the men's javelin throw F46 event on the third day of World Para Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Rinku won his maiden World Championships title with a throw of 66.37m while Gurjar threw 64.76m to take the silver.

Another Indian in the fray, Ajeet Singh, was fourth with 61.77m. Cuban Guillermo Varona Gonzalez was third with 63.34m.

F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

India now have two gold, two silver and one bronze in the Championships. PTI BS BS