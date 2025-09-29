Hope an Asian team wins the World Cup this time: Chamari

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu is hoping that an Asian team will lift the Women's World Cup, a title that has eluded the Asian nations since the inception of the prestigious tournament.

Only three countries have ever won the Women's World Cup -- Australia a record seven times, England four and New Zealand once.

India came close on two occasions but finished runners-up, losing the finals to Australia and England.

"As an Asian, I would love to see an Asian team win this trophy -- maybe Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh. Playing in Asia feels special for us. It's a privilege to play on home soil, and I hope an Asian team lifts the trophy this year,” Athapaththu said on the eve of their tournament opener against India.

Sri Lanka are making a return to the Women's World Cup after an eight-year gap, and Athapaththu said the team’s immediate target is to make the last-four with five league games at home.

"This is the first time Sri Lanka is co-hosting. Playing in the subcontinent is an advantage because India and Sri Lanka have similar conditions. But if we think too much about it, we won't do well. If we can make the semifinals, that will be a really good achievement for us. Then we can take it from there," she said.

Athapaththu admitted India were the team to beat in familiar conditions.

"We've been playing really good cricket in the last 12 months. India are favourites, they know the conditions well. We just want to play our best cricket without putting too much pressure on our shoulders. If we execute well, we can win. India are a good and experienced side," she remarked.

Sri Lanka's build-up included a runners-up finish in the home tri-nation series earlier this year, besides lifting the Asia Cup T20 crown last year.

"We haven't played any international cricket after the tri-series, but we had a good domestic season. In the tri-series, we beat South Africa but lost the final to India. Overall, we played really good cricket. Both our youngsters and seniors are in good form, and I hope we can play our best cricket in this World Cup," she said.

With five of their seven league games scheduled at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka will also bank on home advantage.

"We have five games on our home soil, and we know the conditions better than anyone. But still, we have to play our best cricket. As a bowling and batting unit, we need to click together. The ground, the spectators -- everything is in our favour, but we still have to perform," Athapaththu cautioned.

Athapaththu, who has played two seasons of the Women’s Premier League, also spoke about facing India in the opener.

"I know most of the Indian players. I know their skill set, and they know mine. They have a good, experienced bowling line-up. On a particular day, whoever absorbs the challenge better will come out on top. Compared to both teams, India will be under a little bit of pressure." Sri Lanka finished fifth in the ICC Women’s Championship, but Athapaththu believes the blend of experience and youth along with home support can make a difference this time.

"It's not just about me anymore. We've got youngsters who know how to handle pressure, and they are doing the job really well," she said.