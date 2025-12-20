Hope India and South Africa are T20 World Cup finalists again, says Shukri Conrad

Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad termed his team’s tour of India “a very successful one” and hoped that the two teams meet once again in the final of the next year’s T20 World Cup.

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup when they co-host the tournament from February 7 to March 8 along with Sri Lanka, having defeated the Proteas in a thrilling final in the last edition in 2024.

“We've got some work to do still, there's no doubt. But the good thing is that the boys have got a month of SA20 coming up and that will also be really good prep in honing their skills to ensure that when the West Indies arrive on our shores we're ready for that,” Conrad told the media after the fifth T20I, which India won by 30 runs to clinch their five-match series 3-1.

“… and then obviously the World Cup, that's the big thing. So whilst we didn't get the results we wanted here in the (T20I) series, I'd like to think this might be the World Cup’s finalists (of 2024) in the next World Cup as well. I really hope so,” he added.

Conrad did not shy way from answering if this was the best-ever Indian team, for the hosts extended their unbeaten run at home to 18 series here on Friday.

“(India are a) helluva side. You need to be on top of your game all the time. The way they came out with the bat and constantly put bowlers under pressure from ball No 1… they have (also) got a few match-winners with the ball,” he said.

“But to answer your question, I can’t think of a better side to be brutally honest so they must rank right up there,” Conrad added.

The South African coach said Hardik Pandya, who smacked a 16-ball fifty to record the second fastest half-century for any Indian in the shortest format, was the difference between the two sides in the T20Is.

“Taking nothing away from (Jasprit) Bumrah, I think Hardik has been the difference in the two teams,” he said.

“His knock tonight was the difference between us winning and losing. He played a knock in the first one as well, where he just walked in and we had him in a little bit of trouble." “Look, there's a reason why he's one of the best in the world in this format (and) his performances have been right up there. I don't know who the man of the series is out there, but I'll be very surprised if it's not him,” he added.

Conrad, who faced criticism during the second and final Test in Guwahati for the use of the word ‘grovel’, said touring India can help one learn more about himself.

“It's been a wonderful tour. We started off brilliantly with a Test series and then to take it to a decider in the one-dayers, and then we had an opportunity tonight to level the T20 series,” he said.

South Africa swept the hosts 2-0 to clinch their first Test series win in India in 25 years to begin the tour on a rousing note.

But the Proteas fell short in the white-ball leg, with India winning the ODI series 2-1 before sealing the T20Is 3-1.

“(It is an) incredible place to come and tour. You learn a lot about yourself and obviously, the game and conditions. This last bit (T20I series) has been wonderful for us in terms of conditions that we're going to experience in a few months' time when we come here for the World Cup.” “Obviously, you want to win every series you play in. They (India) are the world champions in this format for a reason. We've got to make sure that we come back in a few months' time and try and topple them,” he added. PTI DDV TAP