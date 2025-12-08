Hornbill E-sports festival kicks off in Kohima

Kohima, Dec 8 (PTI) The Hornbill Esports Festival 2025, the second edition of Nagaland’s premier competitive gaming showcase, will feature competition in three categories including E-chess.

The event that began Monday is being organised by the Esports Association of Nagaland (ESAN) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Abu Metha, advisor to the Chief Minister and Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), said, "E-Sports is a modern-day trend and a billion-dollar industry that cannot be ignored." He emphasised that Nagaland does not want its youth to miss opportunities in this fast-growing sector.

Metha cited examples of international championships offering multi-million-dollar prize pools and highlighted that a Naga player recently won the football segment at the Khelo India Esports Championships -- proof of the state's emerging talent.

He stressed that E-sports is not merely entertainment but also a genuine career pathway, with players, creators and developers finding sustainable livelihoods worldwide.

Welcoming over 300 participants who qualified through national-level rounds, Metha said each contestant arriving in Nagaland was “already a champion”.

Acknowledging infrastructural challenges, he offered an apology on behalf of the state government, assuring that Nagaland is committed to improving facilities.

He urged visitors to share feedback and to take positive stories about Nagaland back home.

"Nagaland must become a centre for esports—not only nationally but internationally in the years to come." The championship features three titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Moba Legends 5v5 and E-Football, FC 25 and E-Chess.

BGMI has 16 qualified teams including one from Nagaland, four from Manipur, seven from Assam, one from Bihar, one from Mizoram and two from West Bengal. They will compete for the prize pool of Rs 4,50,000.

Moba Legends 5v5 is a new addition. It has eight teams with two from Nagaland, one each from Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur & Kerala and two from Assam. Its prize pool is Rs 3,00,000 and Diamonds worth Rs 1,00,000.

E-Chess will feature 11 athletes. It has a prize pool of Rs 75,000.

E-Football with 14 athletes has prize pool of Rs 1,00,000 and FC 25 with 60 registered players has prize pool of Rs 75,000.

The championship will conclude Tuesday. PTI NBS AT AT