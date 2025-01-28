Hosting 2036 Olympics will take Indian sports to new heights: PM Modi

Dehradun, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country is putting all its might to get the hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, which will take Indian sports to new heights.

"We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights," the PM said while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games here.

"Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes," he added.

Modi had expressed India's intention to host the 2036 Games during the International Olympic Committee's Session in Mumbai in 2023. The IOA has submitted the official expression of interest to the IOC.

"It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in development of country," Modi said addressing the gathered athletes at the ceremony "It is a beautiful portrait of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat'," Modi said referring to the Games.