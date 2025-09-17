Hovland, Lowry to headline DP World India Championship in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry will feature in the USD 4 million DP World India Championship, scheduled to be held at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19.

They will join a strong field that includes world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and home favourite Shubhankar Sharma. The tournament carries the largest prize purse for a DP World Tour event in India.

Major winner Lowry, who lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019, will be returning to Delhi for the first time since the 2010 Avantha Masters.

“Having the opportunity to play in front of golf fans all over the world is one of the best parts of my job, so I’m really looking forward to going back to Delhi for the first edition of the DP World India Championship,” said Lowry.

Lowry will make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance next week, as Team Europe aim to defend the trophy they won in Rome two years ago.

Hovland, who was the first player from Norway to win on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, tasted further success this season when he claimed his 11th worldwide title at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

"I’ve heard a lot about Delhi as a city and I’m excited to tee it up in India for the first time at such a historic golf course," said the 27-year-old, who will join Lowry in making a third appearance for Team Europe at this year’s Ryder Cup.

"It’s shaping up to be a great event, and I’m looking forward to everything about the experience.” The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), marks a new chapter for professional golf in India.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer at DP World, said: “We see huge potential for golf in the region, and this tournament is a key step in our long-term vision to support and grow the game.

"We're proud to be welcoming more top talent to an already world-class line-up at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of golf."