How the 'FFC' mantra ensured Team India’s success in this World Cup

Mumbai: The mantra of FFC — family, fashion show, and camping — is the key to Team India’s journey into the ICC World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

At a press conference on the eve of the mega clash, Captain Rohit Sharma revealed how the presence of family, a fashion show and camping have helped the team to keep its focus on reaching the semifinals and stay away from pressure.

He also said that New Zealand is a disciplined team.

“My family is with me. So, my mind goes here and there, which is a very good thing. When I go to my hotel room, we completely stay away from cricket,” said Rohit. “We discussed a lot of other things. So, it's a good thing. You think a lot about cricket, yes, but when you have time, when you have a chance to not think, then you shouldn't think. Because, even if you think all day, what will happen? So, it is important to think about something else.”

On a question about the new environment that has been created under his leadership, Rohit said, “Our conscious effort has been to ensure that the team's environment does not change based on the results. We have to create the environment that is needed for the team, and that is mandatory. And this cannot be done by one or two boys. It is important for all the boys to come together, including the support staff. So, like we were in Dharamshala, we had a five- or six-day break there. We stayed in Dharamshala for two days. We did a lot of team camping activities there. We did a fashion show there, but no one knows about that. It's a good thing that no one knows about it.”



When asked about New Zealand as an opponent, Rohit said, “I mean, overall, whenever we've come up against New Zealand, they're probably the most disciplined team in terms of how they want to play the game. And they play cricket very smartly. They understand the opposition quite well. Obviously, having played with a lot of our players at different stages of their careers and in different tournaments, they do understand the mentality of the opposition. It is the same for us as well.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was in a pre-match press conference in the afternoon. He said his team is not worried about the packed 34-thousand-capacity Wankhede Stadium.

"I mean, we're expecting a fairly blue crowd that will be supporting their team, and no doubt they'll be very passionate about that. But at the same time, I think as a player, when you get the opportunity to play in front of those sorts of crowds as well, it is special.” He said.

"We remember over the years a number of different crowds that we've had that haven't always been your own fans; in fact, often they're not. We have got a small country that doesn't always fill out the stadiums, but you still appreciate the atmosphere that it brings, and I'm sure that there'll be a good one tomorrow. And yeah, guys have all different levels of experience with those things, but to me, it's about embracing it. Not many people get that opportunity to play cricket in India; playing against India in a World Cup semi-final is special and something to appreciate and look forward to.”