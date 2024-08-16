Hubli Tigers hand 15-run defeat to Mangaluru Dragons

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Defending champions Hubli Tigers started their campaign in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a 15-run victory (VJD method) over Mangaluru Dragons in a rain-hit match here on Friday.

The Tigers restricted Mangaluru to 143 for seven in 16 overs, and the target was reduced to 80 in seven overs after a sharp spell of rain.

A brisk partnership between skipper Manish Pandey (24 not out) and Thippa Reddy (19 not out) helped the Tigers reach 69 for one in 5.1 overs, 15 runs ahead of the VJD par score at that stage.

Earlier, the Dragons’ openers dictated the tempo as Macneil Noronha (23) and Rohan Patil (24) made 44 runs in the first four overs.

The Dragons were in a strong position at 69 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Nikin Jose (33) then dropped anchor, allowing KV Siddharth (44) to take charge as their combined effort saw the Dragons reaching a good score when the skies opened up to bring a premature end to the innings.

Brief Scores: Mangaluru Dragons: 143/7 in 16 overs (KV Siddharth 44, Nikin Jose 33, LR Kumar 3/30) lost to Hubli Tigers: 69/1 in 5.1 overs (Manish Pandey 24 not out) by 15 runs (VJD method).