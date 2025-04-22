Humpy, Jiner share lead at Pune leg Women''s GP

Pune, Apr 22 (PTI) Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner jointly lead the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-25 (Pune leg) chess meet with 6 points each after the 8th and penultimate round here on Tuesday.

Humpy survived a scare to hold Alina Kashlinskaya to a draw, while Jiner defeated India’s Divya Deshmukh in a tactical battle. Despite the loss, Divya remains in third place with 5 points.

Polina Shuvalova is fourth with 4.5 points.

The match between Harika Dronavalli and Melia Salome was the first in the tournament to cross 100 moves, eventually ending in a draw. Vaishali Rameshbabu also drew her game against Nurgyul Salimova.

In the final round on Wednesday, Humpy will face Salimova, Divya will take on Kashlinskaya, and Jiner will be up against Shuvalova.

Kashlinskaya, currently at the bottom of the standings, had Humpy on the ropes but missed her chance with a mistake on move 49.

“I realise I should have won today but the 49th move took away the victory. It was a lapse in concentration,” she said.

In the other key game, Jiner gradually built pressure against Divya and took full control after a risky exchange on the 28th move. “It was a gradual winning route and can’t pick out any single move,” Jiner said after the game.

Results (Round 8): IM Melia Salome (2.5)- drew GM Dronavalli Harika (4); IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag (2.5) drew IM Shuvalova Polina (4.5); GM Zhu Jiner (6) bt IM Divya Deshmukh (5); IM Kashlinskaya Alina (2.5) drew GM Koneru Humpy (6); IM Salimova Nurgyul(3.5) drew GM Vaishali Rameshbabu (3.5). PTI TAP KHS