'Hungry' Virat's record in Australia will give him confidence, says Gavaskar

New Delhi: Virat Kohli will be "very, very hungry" for runs following his lean patch against New Zealand, according to former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, who feels the veteran batter's good track record Down Under will boost his confidence heading into the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Kohli has faced a challenging patch in all formats over the past few months. In his last 60 Test innings, he has managed just two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

This year, he has averaged only 22.72 across six Tests, and in the three games against New Zealand, he could manage only 93 runs.

"Because he hasn't scored runs against New Zealand, he'll be very, very hungry," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"Even in that Adelaide Test, where India was bowled out for 36 in the second innings, Kohli scored 70-plus runs in the first innings before being run out," he added.

Despite these recent struggles, Kohli has an outstanding record in Australia. The right-hander, who has been part of four tours Down Under, averages a stellar 54.08.

Gavaskar believes these stats will provide a significant confidence boost as Kohli prepares for the upcoming five-match series, starting with the first Test in Perth on Friday.

"He has consistently performed in Adelaide, a ground he knows well. Before Adelaide, it's Perth, where Kohli played one of his finest Test centuries in the 2018-19 series — a terrific hundred.

"Having performed on these grounds, he'll feel an extra bit of confidence. Of course, you need a bit of luck at the start, but if he gets off to a good beginning, he will score big runs," Gavaskar added.

As the series approaches, all eyes will be on Kohli, who will look to bounce back with his trademark resilience and continue his fine record in Australia.

Kohli knows what's coming: Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also weighed in on how Australia might target Kohli.

"I think Virat knows exactly what's coming," Manjrekar said.

"They'll start with a line outside the off stump to assess his mindset. These days, he often leaves balls outside off and looks to drive anything pitched up. Australia may try to cramp him for room and attack his body, especially since he likes to get forward. New Zealand used this tactic effectively."

Manjrekar continued, "If he's focused on balls outside off stump, bowlers like Josh Hazlewood could target the middle-stump line, much like Vernon Philander used to do. Australia will experiment with different strategies, and Virat Kohli is well aware of that."