Hyderabad FC prevail 3-1 over Mohammedan Sporting in battle between two bottom teams

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) A dominant Hyderabad FC defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 3-1 in a match between two bottom-placed teams of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

Allan Paulista (24th minute), Ramhlunchhunga (45+1) and Joseph Sunny (90+6) scored for Hyderabad FC while Makhan Chothe (78th) pulled one back for Mohammedan Sporting.

This was Hyderabad's fourth win in 19 matches as they accumulated 16 points to be placed at 12th in the league standings, just one above bottom-placed Mohammedan Sporting (11 points from 19 matches).

Mohammedan Sporting had Alexis Gomez marshalling the offensive charge for them by surging down the right side of the Hyderabad FC 18-yard box with sheer pace and fine control over the ball in the opening couple of exchanges of the game.

Hyderabad FC coupled this defensive diligence with a blend of creativity, which produced their opening strike of the match.

In the 24th minute, Muhammed Rafi caught the Mohammedan Sporting backline by surprise with a long through ball that sailed over them and met Paulista inside the box. Paulista brought the ball down with his chest, before nestling it into the centre of the net in an instant to cap off the offensive move convincingly.

Gomez continued to be Mohammedan Sporting's key man in the frontline as Zodinglina Ralte picked him in the middle of the 18-yard area in the 38th minute with a pass intended for him to take a quick touch at and then to be shot at goal.

Gomez's final effort, though on target, failed to trouble Arshdeep Singh as the custodian held his lines perfectly.

On the other end, Ramhlunchhunga earned an opportunity to double the lead by winning a free-kick from the edge of the box on the left side in the added time of the first half.

Stepping up to take the kick, Ramhlunchhunga pulled off a peach of a delivery, with the ball carrying just the adequate pace and precision required to hit the top left corner of the net and get Hyderabad FC a two-goal cushion heading into the half-time break.

Gomez turned creator for Makhan Chothe's 78th minute strike. As Mohammedan Sporting strived to create pressure from a corner kick, Gomez got on the ball and hurled in a quick cross for Chothe on the left side of the six yard box.

Chothe showed calm in depositing it into the bottom right corner to spark hopes of a possible resurgence, but that was not to be.

Paulista, instead, rounded off a terrific outing for the home side by bagging an assist in the added time of the second half.

Hyderabad FC will play their next game against Odisha FC on February 14, whereas Mohammedan Sporting are set to feature against East Bengal FC on February 16.