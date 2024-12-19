Hyderabad FC sack head coach Thangboi Singto for poor show in ISL

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Hyderabad FC have sacked head coach Thangboi Singto with immediate effect after the side's disappointing run so far in the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hyderabad FC are currently in the 12th spot on the points table, with two wins and a draw from 11 matches.

Singto has been associated with the club for close to half a decade. He was appointed as the head coach in July 2023 after having served as the assistant coach and technical director (youth) since 2020.

"Hyderabad FC thanks Mr Singto for his dedication, professionalism, and contributions to the club and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath will assume the role of interim head coach till the club makes further announcements.

Singto's sacking came a few days after Kerala Blasters announced the termination of services of their head coach Mikael Stahre after a string of poor performances by the club in the ongoing ISL.

During his tenure at the helm of Hyderabad FC, Singto guided the team through testing times, managing 36 matches across various competitions.

Notably under him, Hyderabad FC made history by becoming the first team to win an ISL game with an all-Indian squad last season.

The Manipur-born tactician was earlier the head coach of I-League side Shillong Lajong and had served as assistant coach of ISL clubs NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad FC will return to action on Monday when they host NorthEast United FC. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM