Hyderabad FC sign Costa Rican striker Jonathan Moya

Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC has completed the signing of Costa Rican international Jonathan Moya, the club announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The 31-year-old striker joins HFC after a two-year stint in Korea, becoming the first new overseas signing for the Yellow and Black ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Born in San Jose, Moya started his career at the Deportivo Saprissa academy that has produced some of the finest stars in the country. He has since spent time in the Costa Rican Primera Division, the Segunda Division in Spain and also in the top flight league in Ukraine.

"I promise to give my 100 per cent every time and together we will achieve some great things," said Moya, who spent the last two and a half seasons with FC Anyang in the Korean second division, where he scored 28 goals in the league.

Speaking about the striker, HFC's first team coach Conor Nestor said, "Moya's signing is a major one for the club and the credit must go to our sporting director and the recruitment team who have been tracking the player for months.

"When I arrived to the club and I was told Jonathan was an option I was extremely pleased to get him on board. Now we must work hard as a team and staff to create some beautiful moments for our supporters." The 6-foot plus striker was a part of the Costa Rican national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and has made 15 appearances for his country. He was also part of the team that won the Copa Centroamericana in 2014. PTI AH AH SSC SSC