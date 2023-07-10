Hyderabad FC sign defender Vignesh from Mumbai City

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have signed 25-year-old defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy from Mumbai City FC, the 2022-23 League Shield winners, for an undisclosed transfer fee for four years, the club said on Monday.

Vignesh is the first new signing for the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Born in Srirampura, a suburb of Mysore, Vignesh started his career with Ozone FC in Bengaluru but was soon picked up by Mumbai City in 2018.

Vignesh has since grown through the ranks, having made more than 50 appearances for the Islanders, on way to winning the ISL Shield and the Trophy in the 2020-21 season.

He was also part of Mumbai's campaign in the AFC Champions League in 2022.

The defender was also part of the Indian squad that finished runners-up in the SAFF Championship in 2018.

"I'm very excited to join Hyderabad FC. Over the last few seasons, the club has shown immense faith in young Indian players and I believe this is the best place for the next stage of my career.

"I'm thankful to the management for showing a lot of faith in me. We have an exciting squad at the club, and I can't wait to get down to the field and put on the yellow and black jersey," said Vignesh in a statement. PTI AM AM AH AH