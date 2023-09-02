Hyderabad FC signs midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Former Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC have roped in Mizoram-born midfielder Lalchhanhima Sailo on a three-year-deal.

The 20-year-old, who joins from I-League side Aizawl FC, also has the option to extend his contract by another season.

Speaking on joining HFC, Sailo told the club, "I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC and be a part of ISL this season." "With the way the club shows trust in youngsters and what they have achieved as a team, it has been my long desire to be here, and I thank the Coach and the Management for showing the trust in me," he added.

Having started his professional career with Punjab U15s, Sailo spent three years nurturing his game before joining Indian Arrows, slowly growing into a regular in the first team in the I-League.

Sailo moved on to Aizawl FC in 2022, where he scored three goals in 19 games.

A hard-working midfielder with a keen eye for a pass, Sailo has 28 appearances for the India U16s while also making it to the U19s not so long ago.

He will be a part of the first team at Hyderabad FC, where he will look to impress and break into the first team ahead of the new season.