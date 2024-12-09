Hyderabad Strikers beat Yash Mumbai Eagles to lift third TPL title

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Hyderabad Strikers won the Tennis Premier League title for the third time after notching up a 51-44 to win over Yash Mumbai Eagles here.

After consistent performances over the four categories, Harriet Dart, Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan ensured glory for the Hyderabad side on Sunday night.

Hyderabad Strikers opened the tie on a strong note with Dart winning the women’s singles game against Zeynep Sonmez of Yash Mumbai Eagles with a score of 14-11.

Karan Singh then pulled things for Mumbai winning the men's singles 14-11 against Lock.

But Hyderabad Strikers dominated the crucial mixed doubles match as the duo of Dart and Vardhan prevailed 16-9 over Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to place their side in a comfortable position heading into the final game of the fixture.

In the men's doubles, Karan and Nedunchezhiyan tried hard but couldn't cut down the deficit. Vardhan and Lock ended the game 10-10 to seal the contest. PTI SSC SSC APA APA