Hyderabad Strikers, Rajasthan Rangers record wins in Tennis Premier League

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Hyderabad Strikers defeated Yash Mumbai Eagles while Rajasthan Rangers got the better of Chennai Smashers on the third day of the Tennis Premier League here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Hyderabad Eagles' Harriet Dart defeated Zeynep Sonmez 15-10 from Mumbai in women's singles category. Karan Singh fought back for Mumbai, getting the better of Benjamin Lock in a closely fought contest that finished 13-12 in the men's singles category.

In mixed doubles, Mumbai's Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan secured the win against Dart and J Vishnu Vardhan of Hyderabad with a score line of 13-12.

But Hyderabad Strikers had the last laugh with a decisive win in the men's doubles category, as Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan defeated Nedunchezhiyan and Karan Singh 13-12.

Advertisment

Hyderabad Strikers thus won the game 52-48.

In the second match of the day, Chennai Smashers made a strong start when Conny Perrin recorded a win against Cristina Dinu of Rajasthan Rangers 14-11 in women's singles.

However, in men's singles, Rajasthan's Arthur Fery defeated Hugo Gaston of Chennai 16-9.

Advertisment

The pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Cristina Dinu clinched a thrilling game against Perrin and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli in the mixed doubles category, securing a 14-11 win.

Despite Chennai's Gaston and Bollipalli defeating the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Fery 15-10 in men's doubles, Rajasthan won the match 51-49. PTI DDV DDV AH AH