Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 2-0 in Eliminator to progress to Qualifier 2 in HIL

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Hyderabad Toofans defeated HIL GC 2-0 in the eliminator to book a spot in Qualifier 2 of the men's Hockey India League (HIL) here on Friday.

Shilanand Lakra (16th, 39th) stole the show as he scored a brilliant brace to help his side progress ahead in the tournament.

It was a lively start to the game but both sides couldn't break the deadlock in the opening quarter. Hyderabad Toofans won an early penalty corner in the second minute, but they couldn't convert from the opportunity.

Moments later, Sam Ward of HIL GC came close to scoring as he deflected the ball towards the goal but was met by a strong save by Toofans' goalkeeper Jean Paul Danneberg.

In the 12th minute, Hyderabad Toofans almost found the opening goal as Rohit Singh Irengbam deflected the ball towards goal, with the HIL GC goalkeeper off his line. However, Surender Kumar made a heroic save on the goalline for HIL GC.

It was Hyderabad Toofans who found the first goal in the 16th minute. Shilanand Lakra did well to win the ball in a dangerous position as he dribbled towards the goal and scored from a deflection.

While Hyderabad Toofans were showing great attacking intent, HIL GC were doing well to hold possession.

In the 24th minute, HIL GC were awarded a penalty corner and Kane Russell unleashed a powerful drag-flick on goal but Arthur De Sloover made a brilliant save on the line to help Toofans maintain their lead.

Hyderabad Toofans ended the first half with a slim advantage in hand over HIL GC.

In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Hyderabad Toofans continued to pile on the pressure on HIL GC, creating good chances inside the circle but HIL GC were resilient in their defending and their goalkeeper James Mazarelo made some crucial saves to maintain the deficit.

In the 39th minute, Hyderabad Toofans were once again awarded a penalty corner. Amandeep Lakra stepped up and flicked the ball towards goal, and although HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo made a good save, Shilanand Lakra was quick to pounce on the rebound, striking the ball into the net to extend the Toofans' lead.

With seconds left on the clock in the third quarter, HIL GC were awarded back-to-back penalty corners but Arthur De Sloover made yet another brilliant save in front of goal to maintain the two-goal advantage for Hyderabad Toofans.

Hyderabad Toofans were awarded a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute, with Zachary Wallace stepping up to take it. However, his compatriot James Mazarelo dived to his left to make a brilliant save, denying the Toofans a third goal.

With just under five minutes to go, HIL GC replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player in search of much-needed goals.

HIL GC won a penalty corner in the 56th minute as Kane Russell tried again but he was stopped by Arthur De Sloover on the post for the third time in the evening.

HIL GC gave it their all in the final minutes of the match but Hyderabad Toofans showed great determination to keep a clean sheet and progress ahead in the competition.

Hyderabad Toofans will play the Qualifier 2 on Sunday, while HIL GC will play next in the 3rd/4th place match on Monday.