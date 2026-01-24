Hyderabad Toofans take on Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 2 for a place in HIL final

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) The battle for a place in the final of the men's Hockey India League (HIL) has reached its decisive stage with Hyderabad Toofans taking on Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 2 here on Sunday.

It will be a do-or-die match with the winner earning a coveted spot in the final, where table-toppers and Qualifier 1 winners Kalinga Lancers await.

The losing team, meanwhile, will play the third-fourth place match against HIL GC on Monday. The final is also on Monday.

Road to Qualifier 2: ============ Hyderabad Toofans made it to Qualifier 2 with a clinical 2–0 victory over HIL GC in the Eliminator, producing a composed defensive performance and making the most of their scoring opportunities to stay alive in the title race.

Ranchi Royals, on the other hand, arrive after a narrow 1–2 defeat to Kalinga Lancers in a closely fought Qualifier 1, where fine margins separated the two sides in a high-intensity contest.

High stakes, one final spot ================= With one last chance to book a berth in the final, both teams will be under immense pressure to deliver when it matters the most.

The Toofans will look to build on the momentum from their Eliminator win, while the Royals will be determined to bounce back quickly and keep their championship ambitions intact.

Toofans captain Sumit shared his thoughts on the Qualifier 2 and stated, “We are known for playing aggressive hockey, and that’s exactly the approach we took in the Eliminator. We plan to carry the same intent into Qualifier 2 as well." "Playing in do-or-die situations has become familiar for us over the last few matches, so the pressure is something we are comfortable handling now. Our focus will be on sticking to our plans, starting strongly, and trying to score early as that always gives the team a big lift and builds confidence.” Speaking ahead of the match, Royals captain Tom Boon said, “It was a close and tough match against the Lancers, but our focus shifts immediately to what is coming next. We still have another opportunity, and that’s what matters now. We will recover quickly, analyse where we can improve, and prepare ourselves for Qualifier 2.

"Hyderabad Toofans is a strong team, but we believe in our quality and the way we play. If we execute our plans well and take our chances, we have every reason to be confident going into the next match.” PTI PDS PDS APS APS