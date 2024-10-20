Hyman's all-round show hands convincing win for Goa Aces in Indian Racing Festival

Coimbatore, Oct 20 (PTI) Raoul Hyman finished second on the podium for Goa Aces JA Racing, thanks to his comfortable win in the fourth round of the Indian Racing Festival here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Hyman, the 28-year-old from the United Kingdom, has picked up the full quota of points from pole position, race win and best lap of the race.

Ruhaan Alva of Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers finished second, while Portugal’s Alvaro Parente for Speed Demons Delhi finished next to him.

Incidentally, Parante benefited when Hyman's teammate Gabriela Jilkova's car ran into a problem when running P3 in the closing stages.

Advertisment

Moreover, Jilkova was handed a 20-second penalty for a false start, pushing her down to seventh at the finish.

Pole-sitter Hyman capitalised on his pleasing start throughout the race.

Down the grid, Alva, starting from P2, dropped a couple of places at the very beginning before he recovered and regained his second spot. But he was way behind Hyman.

Advertisment

Jilkova was looking certain for a podium finish until her car had an issue, allowing Parante to move up a spot to P3, where he finished.

Results: Indian Racing League (Race-2, Driver-B) 22 mins+1 lap: 1. Raoul Hyman (UK, Goa Aces JA Racing) (23mins, 40.164secs); 2. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (23:52.434); 3. Alvaro Parante (Portugal, Speed Demons Delhi) (23:54.337). Best Lap: Raoul Hyman (01:03.917).

Formula 4 Indian Open (Race-2, 25mins+1 lap): 1. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (26:16.904); 2. Jaden Pariat (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (26:18.991); 3. Ruhaan Alva (India, Srachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (26:19.996). Best Lap: Alibhai (01:06.693). Race-3: 1. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Black Birds Hyderabad) (26:54.554); 2. Ruhaan Alva (India, Srachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (27:03.942); 3. Jaden Pariat (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (27:09.106); 3. Ruhaan Alva (India, Srachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (26:19.996). Best Lap: Alibhai (01:06.615).

Advertisment

27th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship: LGB Formula 4 (Race-2, 20 laps): 1. Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (27:37.914); 2. Tijil Rao (Bengaluru, Dark Don Racing) (27:38.085); 3. Chetan Surineni (Bengaluru, Ahura Racing) (27:38.162). Rookie: 1. Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (27:37.914); 2. Dhruvh Goswami (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (27:39.889); 3. Monith Kumaran Srinivasan (Chennai, Ahura Racing) (27:43.006).

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup (Race-2, 5 laps): 1. Rohan R (Coimbatore) (06:39.768); 2. Kayan Patel (Mumbai) (06:40.124); 3. Navaneeth Kumar S (Puducherry) (06:40.214). Race-3 (10 laps) – Professionals: 1. Navaneeth Kumar S (Puducherry) (13:04.139); 2. Rohan R (Coimbatore) (13:04.620); 3. Jagadeesh Nagaraj (Bengaluru) (13:07.724). Amateurs: 1. Yogesh P (Bengaluru) (13:31.365); 2. Johring Warisa (Umrangso) (13:54.196); 3. Prashant C (Chennai) (14:03.400). PTI AYG SSC SSC