I am pain-free, need to play domestic cricket to make strong case for Australia tour: Mohammed Shami

Gurugram, Oct 21 (PTI) Seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday declared himself pain-free but insisted on proving his fitness in domestic cricket by playing at least "one or two" games to make a strong case for selection for the marquee tour of Australia starting next month.

Shami, who has not played since the ODI World Cup final last November, bowled full tilt in the nets after India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This was a few days after skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he had swelling in his knees which has affected his rehabilitation from an ankle injury sustained last year.

"I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at a 100 per cent," the 34-year-old told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Eugenix Hair Sciences.

"The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away." India are expected to leave for Australia two weeks before the series opener in Perth beginning November 22, leaving Shami just about enough time to feature in two Ranji games for Bengal.

Bengal take on Kerala at home from October 26 before travelling to Bengaluru to face Karnataka from November 6. Is he ready for Bengal's next game? "I don't know if I can play the next match. But the day I feel I can bowl 20 to 30 overs, doctors give me the clearance, I will go. I want to spend maximum time on ground before Australia series.

"I don't want that I clear fitness here in India and something happens there (in Australia). I want to be totally sure about my fitness before going there," said Shami, who was only part of the Adelaide Test on the previous Australia tour in 2020-21.

India would be glad to have Shami's services on the bouncy pitches Down Under though Rohit has already said that he is not in favour of taking an "undercooked" Shami to Australia.

Shami, who played a substantial role on the 2018 tour of Australia, realises that he is important to the team's overall plans.

"If I get fit, we will need to have the same package that we had on the last two tours. I might not be there but, if you see what happened in 2020, everyone was injured and still we won.

"The only thing on my mind is to ensure that I am fit and how strong I can be for the Australia series. I can see what kind of attack we need in Australia." Injuries teach you patience ================= Shami was forced out of action for more than a year after suffering a knee injury during the 2015 ODI World Cup. The 34-year-old is now in a similar phase and he feels injuries only make you stronger.

"2015 also I was away for that long. Injury teaches you to fight against yourself, you have to keep frustration at bay, focus on fitness and game. It is difficult to get back on track after an injury.

"Injuries teach you patience and add purity to your game. After your comeback the main thing is if you can maintain your fitness. Yes rhythm is important but your skills won't leave you.

"You need to fight for regaining fitness," said Shami, who has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests and 195 wickets in 101 ODIs.

While he was recovering from his ankle injury, India were able to end their ICC trophy drought in the Caribbean. Did Shami, who was the standout bowler for India in the ODI World Cup at home last year, miss being part of the triumphant T20 World Cup squad? "It depends on luck as well. I feel one should not be disappointed as you gave your best for the country. You can't fight your luck. If you get injured there is nothing you can do about it," he said.

India have already started preparing the next line of pacers though the likes of Shami, Jaspirt Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj still have a lot of cricket left in them.

Asked about his thoughts on the transition, Shami had only one advice for the next generation of fast bowlers.

"It is a circle and will keep going on. Whether it is Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep Mukesh Kumar, Harshit Rana, I would only advise them to talk at length with the seniors in the nets, that teaches you a lot.

"Last 8 to 10 years, we have bowled as a unit. Before that, we never had 140 plus pacers playing at the same time.

"From those to the ones on the bench also bowl at 145kmph. So opponents don't get to relax and that creates fear. We all have different skills and that is what we have shown at home and overseas conditions." Can India win their third series in a row in Australia? "The conditions suit us. All our fast bowlers are different type and if we get bounce it only makes us better. Batters need to score a bit, rest we will manage (laughs)," Shami added. PTI BS PM BS AH