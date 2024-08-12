I am taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit: Anshu Malik

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Indian wrestler Anshu Malik on Monday said she is taking a short break from the sport to "get physically and emotionally fit" after her pre-quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics but at the same time vowed to make a strong comeback.

Anshu, 23, showed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA's vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

She was competing in her second Olympic Games.

"It's hard to accept, but this is a game and winning and losing is part of it. It doesn't matter what the result is, I LOVE WRESTLING," Anshu wrote on Instagram.

"Now, this will be a new beginning for LA 2028. I know I'm a FIGHTER and will come back stronger than ever.

"But right now, I am taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit. In the meantime, I'll see where I need to make changes," she added.

Anshu secured a Paris Games quota from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in April this year. Two months later, she won a silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series.

Reflecting on her journey, Anshu said, "The Olympics are now over, and with it, the dream that I had for 12 years is also over. In 2012, When I started wrestling, I told my father that I would win a medal in the 2024 Olympics.

"Every day, I work just for that day; every night, I dream just to get it. But it didn't turn out the way I thought it would.

"This journey was not easy at all. There were a lot of injuries, many defeats and many victories too. Had emotional and mental breakdowns many times.

"The last two years were very difficult for me. Yes, I did not win a medal. But, I am happy that despite all these, I represented my country in the Olympics." Anshu has been a silver medallist in the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games besides winning gold at the Asian Championships.

In Paris, Anshu was up against one of the most reputed wrestlers in the world, but she fought with a lot of gumption to concede just two points in the first round. Helen attacked Anshu's left leg and then pushed the Indian to the mat to take a 2-0 lead.

The Indian kept Helen, a three-time world champion, at bay in the first round before the American came back to show her mettle in the second and win despite getting a warning. PTI AYG AYG AH AH