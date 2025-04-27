I can help Atanu, Deepika achieve Olympic dream: Coach Rahul Banerjee

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold-medallist archer Rahul Banerjee reckons he can help seasoned Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari achieve their Olympic dream, saying he has played at the highest level and knows how to help elite athletes handle pressure.

Banerjee, brother of the legendary archer Dola, also feels age is just a number, and someone like Abhishek Verma -- who will be 38 years old when the LA28 Olympics will be organised -- can dream of a medal in the compound mixed team event that has been added to the Games roster.

Atanu, after competing in two successive Olympics -- 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo Games -- suffered a dip in form and could not make the cut for 2024 Paris.

Both Atanu and Deepika are now being coached by Banerjee at his DRB Archery Academy in Kolkata as they have set their sights on the World Championships this year and the LA28 Games.

"I have all the medals except the Olympic medal and same is the case with Atanu and Deepika. So we thought let's start together and had a one-month session," said Banerjee.

"I have played at that level and know what exactly happens during those crunch moments when just one point can make the difference between winning a medal or returning empty-handed. I think, I can help them achieve their Olympic dream." Banerjee on Sunday opened an academy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the government's public-private partnership agreement.

The academy will not just cater to aspiring youngsters in Delhi-NCR but also scout for talent at the grassroots level across the country, especially tribal areas.

He also has plans to open academies in those regions of the country that have sizeable tribal population, including Odisha.

While Atanu and Deepika have enjoyed tremendous success, winning multiple World Championship, World Cup and Asian medals, success has eluded them at the Olympics.

Banerjee said that being a former elite archer himself, his target aligns with that of Atanu and Deepika.

"We have started a process and we are aiming for LA2028. We have multiple short-term goals in between and we have been working on them.

"The two have made several changes in their technique and other spheres so that their shooting form is more consistent. I feel that when Indian archers come under pressure, they commit mistakes," said Banerjee, the 2010 CWG gold medallist in recurve (individual).

With compound archery becoming a part of the LA28 roster, Banerjee feels Abhishek Verma is one of the "very few" in the country who has the talent to excel at the Olympics.

The 35-year-old two-time Asian Games gold medallist and world championship silver winner has seen his form dip since 2023, but Banerjee feels Abhishek can be back to his menacing best anytime.

"Look, there are archers who are shooting 150/150. Then there is a tie, then comes closest to the centre (to decide the winner). Archery is so competitive. Abhishek is right up there as far as the standard goes. There is no other player other than him who is a contender for LA28," he said adding, "I have full faith he will qualify." Legendary Italian compound archer-turned-coach Sergio Pagni worked wonders for the Indian team as the 16-member contingent returned with nine medals from the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Before that India had won just 10 medals in archery competitions in the continental showpiece.

Banerjee said Indian coaches have acquired the same level of competence as the foreign experts.

"For several years, we were totally dependent on foreign coaches. But now we have reached a stage where Indian coaches, who have trained under foreign experts, are equally good. We can communicate easily with our wards, and that's a huge advantage," he said.

Banerjee said he definitely sees a role for legendary archer Limba Ram, 52, in his academy in Delhi.

Ram, a tribal from Jhadol tehsil in Udaipur district, went on to compete in three Olympics, including equalling an archery world record in 1992.

To this day, Ram, who is currently battling several health issues, is somewhat of an enigma in Indian sports.

"I see him as a mentor always. But given his health condition, it is not possible for him to come and impart training here, though he stays in the JLN Stadium hostel here.

"We have urged him to at least come here sometime, sit and share your experiences if his health permits. That will motivate the youngsters. His contribution to Indian archery cannot be put in words." PTI AM AM AT AT