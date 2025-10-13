I can''t really put it into words: Campbell on his maiden Test century

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) West Indies opener John Campbell was at loss of words after registering his maiden Test century here on Monday, and said the key to his knock was sensible shot selection.

Following on, Campbell (155 off 199) and Shai Hope (103 off 214) shared 177 runs for the third wicket as the West Indies fought back taking the match to the fifth day.

"I can't really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I'll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier. I think I still went for my shots, it was just about being more selective," Campbell said of his maiden Test ton.

"My shot selection was a lot clearer in this innings. I've always enjoyed playing the sweep. Thankfully, it worked well for me." The visitors put on 390 runs in their second essay, setting India a target of 121. At stumps, India were 58 runs away from a 2-0 clean sweep.

Campbell became the first West Indies opener to score a Test hundred in India in 23 years after Wavell Hinds' 100 at Eden Gardens in 2002.

He reached his century with a six, hitting Ravindra Jadeja over wide long-on.

"Before the ball, I saw him (Jadeja) putting mid-on a little bit closer, so I thought, if it's close enough for me, I'm going for it.

"I am just thankful I could come back in the second innings and make a big contribution for the team," he said.