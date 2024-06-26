I can't see India losing this time, England will need something extraordinary: Collingwood

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) England will have to come up with an extraordinary performance to beat an an in-form India in the T20 World Cup semifinal, according to former all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who feels that the 'Men in Blue' are unlikely to lose the grudge match against the defending champions.

India and England are set to clash on Thursday in a repeat of the 2021 last four stage match in Adelaide which Jos Buttler and his men won by 10 wickets.

"Honestly, I can't see India losing this time. England will need something extraordinary to beat them," Collingwood said on Star Sports Press Room.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in sensational form with teams including the likes of former champions Australia and Pakistan struggling to score against him. Collingwood reckons the pacer's four overs would decide the complexion of the game.

"India, with their well-rounded squad, stands out particularly for Jasprit Bumrah's current form. He's fit, accurate, fast, and highly skilled. No team seems to have an answer for him, "In a 120-ball game, having someone like Bumrah with his pace for 24 balls makes a huge difference. India has looked confident even in tough situations and on difficult pitches in America.

"Their batters, like Rohit Sharma who played a magnificent innings against Australia, seem to be back in form," he added.

The pitch in Guyana has favoured the bowlers in the past by slowing down as the game goes on.

Spinners have dominated at this venue, and the pacers get some help early on but teams have reached scores of 170-180 in the ongoing World Cup.

"The match-up will be magnificent, with both sides adopting an ultra-aggressive approach. The surface in Guyana will be crucial. On a flat pitch, England has the upper hand with their ability to overpower teams. However, a slow, turning pitch would favour India." Collingwood feels India have moved on from their conservative approach, which led to their downfall at the 2021 edition.

"The previous plan was to attack India aggressively from the start. However, a team like India can't be surprised by that tactic. In 2022, when India batted first, we knew we could restrict them. Back then, India played conservatively, especially in the first 10 overs, and then tried to catch up later.

"But India's approach has changed. They understand that this strategy won't win World Cups. They need to take risks, be brave, and express themselves freely.

"This new mentality might be criticised if it fails, but to win World Cups, you need to be ahead of the curve and adapt to what other teams are doing globally." England were 45 minutes away from getting knocked out of the group stage but have since made a strong case for themselves.

"England has a knack for raising their game in knockouts. They somehow manage to play freely without any pressure. I remember the Adelaide match where India set the target.

"Now, England plays a more aggressive style, especially at the top order, when setting their own totals. This makes their upcoming match against India even more dangerous," Collingwood said. PTI APA PM APA PM PM