'I deserve the price tag': Confident Chahal looks to regain rhythm

Bengaluru: Yuzvendra Chahal said on Sunday that the hefty Rs 18 crore price tag sits lightly on him, and was confident that he can overcome the lukewarm start in the IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings.

Chahal, the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 206 scalps, has taken only one wicket so far in this iteration of the tournament.

"We have played three matches and the best thing is that we won two of them. The tournament has just started and I'm getting into my rhythm. My performance is secondary. If I don't get a single wicket, and if we win the trophy, that would be my preference," Chahal said during the JioHotstar Press Room with Punjab Kings.

"The price tag, I think, I deserve it. When you play, you don't think about whether you've lost 5 crores or 18 crores," he added.

So, is it imperative for Chahal to perform well in the IPL to chart his way back to the Indian team, for whom he has not played since August 2023.

Chahal is not unduly worried about it.

"I don't think about it. It's not in my hands. Last year as well, I was not playing for a year, but I came to the (T20) World Cup (squad). I don't put any pressure (on himself). I just enjoy my cricket whether I am playing or not (for India)," he said.

Chahal was also glad that Kuldeep Yadav, the one part of the famed KulCha pair, is doing well for the country and in the IPL.

"As far as Kulcha is concerned those are my memories. He will always be there. He is doing so well. I am so happy for him. I think, right now, he is the world's number one wrist spinner," he said.

There is a considerable gap in Chahal's game time these days, but the leg-spinner said it has not affected his bowling.

"We've played so many matches all over India. We know the stadiums, the conditions. If I play in Chinnaswamy or in Chepauk, I plan my bowling after the match situation and the team needs.

"We speak to our captain about what we need. We should attack or we should defend. So, according to that, we always bowl," he added.

Chahal believed that Punjab Kings have the wherewithal to finish atop the IPL table.

"Definitely, we are coming in top 2. We are the best team. If you look at the bowling and batting, we have 7-8 options in bowling. If you look at the batting, we bat deep till 9th. We have a very balanced side.

"I think there is a vibe when you see such a team that this team is going to be a champion. There is no pressure. There are 11 matches left. Our main aim is to come in top 2," he said.

In that context, Chahal appreciated the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, who joined the team after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title last year.

"He is a very good friend of mine. He gives you the authority to bowl. You can talk to him. He is very calm. If the other team puts pressure on us, he will not panic.

"He listens to everyone's advice. Even a junior player can tell him (what to do). He is very open-minded. We really enjoy his captaincy," he noted.

The 34-year-old said head coach Ricky Ponting has infused a lot of discipline into the squad.

"I think discipline. He looks strict from outside but he is very funny as well. But he is very disciplined about cricket. He is a legend. Everyone knows what he has done for Australia. You get to learn a lot from him," he said.

"When you have a coach who has won so many World Cups and you know their mindset. They know how to make a winning team, and it motivates us," he added.

Chahal was also excited to travel to Chennai for PBKS' next match, as he will possibly get a chance to bowl to MS Dhoni, his one-time captain and mentor from behind the stumps.

"He has seen me a lot from behind the wicket. He knows how my mind works. I also know what Mahi bhai is thinking.

"If he comes 10 overs early, we can attack. And later we know what Mahi bhai can do. So the plan is to not let him have easy balls because he hits them out of the park," he said.