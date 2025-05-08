I didn't look at this IPL as 'make or break' season, says R Sai Kishore

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Gujarat Titans' spinner R Sai Kishore on Thursday said he didn't look at this IPL as a "make or break" season for him, adding that he is happy with his career graph so far.

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner has been the second highest wicket-taker for the Titans with 14 dismissals in this IPL, chipping in well even when their main spinner Rashid Khan was struggling for rhythm.

"Personally, it's been a very important season. But coming into it, I just wanted to enjoy my game. I didn't have a 'make it or break it' mindset," Sai Kishore said at Star Sports Press Room.

He added, "I was comfortable with where my career was. I just wanted to give everything for the team, prepare well, and be satisfied with myself. With that approach, performances have followed." With the IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans sitting at the top spot in the points table, Sai Kishore admitted the team is eyeing a top-two finish heading into the playoffs.

"A top-two finish is definitely in discussion. When you are qualifying (for the playoffs), it's better to finish in the top two. No complacency should be there," he said.

"You can't take any team lightly, whether they are in form or not, any player can change the game on their given day so there is no talk of relaxing but a top-two finish is definitely on the cards," he added.

The Titans pipped Mumbai Indians on a rain-marred last-ball finish a few days ago for their eighth win in 11 matches but Sai Kishore said head coach Ashish Nehra wasn't very happy with their performance.

"When Ashish Nehra is there, nobody can be complacent. Even after the last game against Mumbai Indians, he said we didn't play well and need to improve in specific areas," he said.

"There is no room for complacency because he'll always let you know when something's not right. He keeps things simple, straightforward, and to the point," Sai Kishore added.

The Tamil Nadu spinner also credited MS Dhoni's contribution in shaping his career.

"MS Dhoni had a great influence on me. The way he led, the way he approached situations, (all) that shaped how I view and play the game. The second person would be Ashish Nehra. The way he handles the team as a coach — full control yet so hands-on — has made a great impact on me," he said.