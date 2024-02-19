I don't like word retirement but I'm happy in my quiet space: Meg Lanning

Bengaluru: She doesn't like the word "retirement" but former Australia captain Meg Lanning is happy to be in her "quiet" space and follow her passion in franchise-based cricket around the world, including the Women's Premier League.

Lanning, who has scored as many as 3405 runs in 132 matches in her T20I career, announced her retirement from international cricket in November last year.

She admirably led Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL last year, emerging as the top-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs from nine games. The Capitals lost by seven wickets in the final against Mumbai Indians.

"I don't like the word retirement, but it's been nice to be a little bit quiet, spend time at home, and play some cricket here and there," the 31-year-old batter said in a release issued by DC.

"I still love playing, and I've been looking forward to the WPL, so really excited and hopefully can help Delhi win the title this year." Lanning, who had her first training session with DC in Bengaluru after joining the team over the weekend, spoke highly about the inaugural WPL season and hopes the upcoming edition will be even better.

"It's nice to get out here, have a bit of run around. Everyone looks in really good nick. There is a lot of improvement from everyone, and I'm super excited to see what we can produce this year," she said.

"I loved the time last year. Opening the batting with Shafali (Varma) was a lot of fun and it is something I'm looking forward to again this year.

"I think as a group, we gelled nicely. It was a very easy group, nice to hang out on and off the field, we seemed to be able to come together, so it was a lot of fun. I'm sure this year it's going to be much the same." DC will open their 2024 WPL campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.