I enjoy my battles with Virat Kohli: Starc

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has opened up on his rivalry with Virat Kohli, saying he thoroughly relishes the "good battles" with the Indian batting maestro.

The two cricketers will renew their rivalry when India and Australia face off in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Perth from November 22.

"I enjoy my battles with Virat Kohli, it's because we've played a lot of cricket against one another," Starc told Star Sports.

"I always have some good battles. I've managed to get him out once or twice and he's no doubt scored a fair few runs against me so it's always a good contest and one we both enjoy." India won the trophy in the last four series, from 2016-17 to 2022-23. India had defeated Australia in their own backyard in the last two series in 2018-19 and 2020-21. PTI ATK AH AH