I feel very bad, lives are more important than celebration: Kapil on IPL stampede

Bengaluru: The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday expressed his anguish at the death of 11 fans during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations here, saying "lives are more important than celebration" and advised everyone to take proper precautions in future.

Nearly two and half lakh people thronged the areas near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of their idols but the ensuing chaos caused the death of 11 people, besides leaving scores of others injured.

"I feel very bad about that. I think we have to learn from each other. Next time something like this (victory parade) happens, people should be more conscious. People do make a mistake," Kapil told PTI on the sidelines of a corporate event organised by the Arche Global Private Limited.

The 1983 World Cup-winning India captain urged the teams and other stakeholders to keep sanity while organising events of such magnitude.

"Mistake should not be to that scale where you are having fun and you lose lives. In the future, if any team wins, keep it calm. Lives are more important than celebration. Let's put it that way," he added.

Kapil hoped India would come out victorious in the upcoming five-match Test tour to England.

"They are a good side. Cricket is a team game and if they play as a team then they will get good results. Whether it is Shubman Gill or Jasprit Bumrah... it is not about individuals, play as a team. That's more important. Good luck to them, and hope they come back victorious," he said.

The former all-rounder said he is now more occupied with golf — as a player and an administrator.

"I think cricket can be played only up to a certain age, you know, certain sports like tennis, football, you can't play at the age of 50 or 60. But when I started playing golf, I felt that one can play, as long as you want. And that's wonderful, as a sportsman, if you keep on playing something.

"Golf has given me that kick, that I can compete with myself," said the 66-year-old, who is also the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India.