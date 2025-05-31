I got four fifties but wished had more: Rohit Sharma

Mullanpur, May 30 (PTI) Veteran batter Rohit Sharma on Friday was delighted to make a critical contribution to Mumbai Indians’ victory over Gujarat Titans in a must-win IPL Eliminator match here but wished he had a few half-centuries to his credit compared to four he has had so far.

Rohit made an outstanding 81 off 50 balls to guide MI to a handy 228 for five, good enough for a 20-run win over GT, and to set up a Qualifier 2 meeting with Punjab Kings on June 1 at Ahmedabad.

“I've got only four fifties (this IPL season). I think I would have liked to get more. I do understand the importance of playing the Eliminator and it was a complete team performance,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation. He is the second highest scorer in MI with 410 runs although that is far behind Suryakumar Yadav's 673 runs.

Player of the Match Rohit also underlined the importance of a couple of reprieves he got during his innings..

“It’s trying to understand how I can play my best. Today, after having the luck going my way, I knew I had to make the most of it. I'm glad I could do that, and get the team into a good position.

“We knew it would be slightly challenging with the dew coming in. I've played all those shots in the game before, and unfortunately, I found fielders. I got lucky as those catches got dropped.” Rohit lauded his opening partner Jonny Bairstow in helping him give a thunderous start to MI innings..

“I've watched Bairstow over the years from the other side. We know what he can do upfront with the bat. He took his chances, and it came off. We always look for that kind of start,” said Rohit.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya lauded Rohit and Bairstow for giving his side a flying start.

“The way Jonny started, for him to make his debut for us and the way Rohit batted. He took his time. When you see important games, all these margins help.”.

Hardik said having the services of a master fast bowler like Jasprit Bumrah is a luxury for him at any stage of the game.

“Whenever you feel the game is going far away, just get him. It's like Mumbai housing prices - he's that expensive! I just need to throw the ball.

“I just thought if we can keep some extra runs at the end. It was important Jassi comes and bowls that over, and the margin becomes bigger. It's going to be very important to recover well (ahead of Qualifier 2),” he added.

A disappointed Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill said the last few overs did not in his side’s favour as MI’s Pandya made a quick-fire 22 off 9 balls.

Gill also said the dropped catches in MI innings played a big role in his team’s defeat.

“The last three or four overs didn't go our way, but still a very good game of cricket. Its’ not easy when we drop three sitters, especially in the power play. It was not easy for the bowlers to control,” said Gill.

Gill said the team management had given the freedom to Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar to go all out in a tall chase.

“The message was simple: just play the game you want to play. The goal was the same for both [Sai Sudharsan and Washington],” said Gill referring to the 84-run alliance for the third wicket.

“But lot of positives for us. Last two or three games didn't go our way, but credit to all the players - especially Sai, and he was terrific. I think 210 was par score on this pitch,” he said. PTI UNG KHS