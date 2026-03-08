I had big conversations with Sachin sir: Sanju Samson

Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Sanju Samson on Sunday attributed his phenomenal success in the business end of India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign to his "big conversations" with Sachin Tendulkar, saying he had been in constant touch with the batting great for last two months.

Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his explosive knocks in the last three matches of the event, including the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand.

"For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? "I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," Samson said India's 96-run win in the title clash in which he top-scored with a scintillating 89.

Samson, who was struggling prior to the World Cup, added, "Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions.

"To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the New Zealand series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered.

"And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out." Asked what more does he want to achieve, the wicketkeeper-batter said, "This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do."