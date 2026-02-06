I had faith on my batting skills that I can contribute in big games: Sooryavanshi

Harare, Feb 6 (PTI) Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said he kept faith on his batting skills and played his natural game while guiding India to a record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup title with a 100-run win over England in the summit clash here on Friday.

The 14-year-old produced an innings for the ages, smashing 175 off just 80 balls, laced with 15 sixes and as many boundaries, as India piled up 411 after batting first before dismissing England for 311 for a 100-run win.

Sooryavanshi, who was named Player of the Final as well as Player of the Tournament, said the team decided not to take undue pressure in the final, a mindset that went a long way in lifting the trophy.

"I had faith in my skills that I can contribute in big games and today it happened," Sooryavanshi said at the post-match presentation.

"We weren't taking too much pressure. We just thought how we had done well in the tournament, we'll just follow our process and play our natural games." Asked about the preparations for the tournament, he said, "The preparation has been good not only during the Asia Cup (which India lost to Pakistan last year in Dubai), but the last 8-9 months. And only the players know how hard we have worked in that period." Skipper Ayush Mhatre said the U19 team wanted to carry forward the legacy of the likes of Rohit Sharma, who led India to T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, and Harmanpreet Kaur, under whom India women's side won their maiden World Cup last year, adding that this victory was a continuation of those successes.

"I can't express my feelings but it's a memorable night for us. The boys have played really well. What goals we set, they executed very well. They played their natural game so I am very happy.

"Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet (Kaur) also and now we have won it. No words for the support staff, they way they have hustled for the last many months...keep supporting us like this, we'll keep winning you trophies." On Sooryavanshi’s magical innings, he said words could not describe the blistering knock the youngster played.

"We have no words for his innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he's shown in this match what he can do. We just wanted to carry forward the legacy." Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu, who played a quiet yet assured role throughout the tournament and capped it off with a 40 in the final, said the players did feel the pressure at times but the key was to remain patient and have faith in their abilities.

"Yeah sometimes we were felling the pressure. But we had the patience and backed ourselves and the bowlers, who bowled really well. We have won the sixth title and we are going to celebrate it," he said.

"It's hard work which we have done in the last two years. Last time we lost to Australia, so now we have taken revenge and will be defending champions. (Sooryavanshi) batted extremely well and kept England bowlers under pressure. What I liked is he played his natural game," he said.

India U-19 head coach and former India cricketer and Hrishikesh Kanitkar said, the feeling was surreal.

"It's a great feeling. I've been here before but for these boys it's going to be really special. And after the fight the England boys put up, it's a fabulous win. We are happy to see the development.

"Obviously we play for the trophies, but good to see the development." England skipper Thomas Rew admitted it was painful to come this far and then fall short of lifting the trophy for a second time. He admitted that Sooryavanshi had frustrated his team's plans.

"I think it's always going to be tough when a player like Vaibhav gets going. We were left scratching our heads a little bit. We did our research. Wanted to use our change-ups. That's what's worked for us previously against India, but today Vaibhav came off.

"Great effort there from our batters there. Caleb, unbelievable innings and Dawkins with some runs as well. We were really excited to go out there and have some fun. We fell short, but we had a good time." PTI AM AM PDS PDS