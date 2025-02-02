I had the belief that on my day, I will play an innings like this: Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) India batter Abhishek Sharma has always had the conviction of playing an extraordinary innings like the 54-ball 135 he made against England here on Sunday, and the left-hander credited his elaborate pre-match preparations such as recreating match scenarios at nets for the incredible innings.

Abhishek smashed a record 13 sixes — most by any Indian batter in a T20I knock — and seven fours during his forceful innings as India completed a 4-1 hammering of the tourists.

“You can ask any player, such matches are very few (and far between). I would say it was all possible because of the efforts I put in the practice, the backing I got from the coaches and the captain when I was not getting the runs or not bowling well,” Abhishek said in the post-match press meet.

“All these things calculate (work out well) at the end and I had the belief that on my day, I will play an innings like this,” he said.

Abhishek said he enjoyed using the pace of the England fast bowlers as well as hitting their leg-spinner Adil Rashid for a cumulative 13 sixes.

“I do not remember half of them now to be honest,” he quipped.

“But the way I used the pace of the bowlers over covers or even against Adil Rashid… it felt good. I try to generate the match scenarios in nets and use the bowlers the way I am going to face in the match,” Abhishek said.

The 24-year-old credited India great Yuvraj Singh for his support throughout the journey and said his special celebrations after completing his second T20I century was meant for his family.

“My mother and sister are here for the match and when your parents are here and you play an innings like that in front of them, it makes you feel happy and proud for being able to share such a moment,” he said.

The hard-hitting batsman said there is no feeling of competitiveness or insecurity between other contenders like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I met Jaiswal and Shubman yesterday (on Saturday). We are playing together since U-16, there is no such feeling. The only dream was to play for India and since all three of us are playing there is no bigger thing than that," he said.